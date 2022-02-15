हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Garena Free Fire, 53 other Chinese apps banned in India; pulled down from app stores: Check full list here

New Delhi: In a fresh strike, the Indian government has banned 54 Chinese apps in the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has formally issued a notification banning the operations of 54 Chinese apps in India, as several of such apps from the stable of Chinese companies like Tencent and Alibaba, changed hands to hide ownership.

The IT Ministry identified applications such as Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equaliser & Bass Booster etc which are cloned or refurbished versions of apps already banned by India in 2020.

The Singapore-based Sea owns "Garena's Free Fire" that has been pulled from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in India. The battle royale game has millions of users in India. Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for December 2021 with close to 24 million installs, which represented a 28.2 per cent increase from December 2020.

Here is the complete list of 54 Chinese apps banned in India

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera
Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ&Virtualizer
Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player
Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ
Music Plus – MP3 Player
Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster
Video Player Media All Format
Music Player – Equalizer & MP3
Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
Music Player – MP3 Player
CamCard for SalesForce Ent
Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music
Nice video baidu
Tencent Xriver
Onmyoji Chess
Onmyoji Arena
AppLock
Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App
Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support
Dual Space – 32Bit Support
Dual Space – 64Bit Support
Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support
Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
Conquer Online Il
Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
Barcode Scanner – OR Code Scan
Lica Cam – selfie camera app
EVE Echoes
Astracraft
UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
Extraordinary Ones
Badlanders
Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
Twilight Pioneers
Cute: Match With The World
Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
Cute Pro
FancyU – Video Chat & Meetup
RealU: Go Live, Make Friends
MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
RealU Lite -video to live!
Wink: Connect Now
FunChat Meet People Around You
FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!
Garena Free Fire – Illuminate.

This is the first lot of apps to be banned by the government this year after a total of 270 apps were banned since 2020. The MeitY had banned 59 Chinese apps in June 2020 referring to them as being 'prejudicial' to India's sovereignty, integrity and national security. The list included the popular smartphone app TikTok, Helo, WeChat, Kwai, Clash of Kings, Alibaba's UC Browser and UC News, Likee, Bigo Live, Shein,Club Factory, and Cam Scanner, besides others.

