Garena Free Fire, 53 other Chinese apps banned in India; pulled down from app stores: Check full list here

New Delhi: In a fresh strike, the Indian government has banned 54 Chinese apps in the country. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has formally issued a notification banning the operations of 54 Chinese apps in India, as several of such apps from the stable of Chinese companies like Tencent and Alibaba, changed hands to hide ownership.

The IT Ministry identified applications such as Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equaliser & Bass Booster etc which are cloned or refurbished versions of apps already banned by India in 2020.

The Singapore-based Sea owns "Garena's Free Fire" that has been pulled from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in India. The battle royale game has millions of users in India. Garena Free Fire from Garena emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for December 2021 with close to 24 million installs, which represented a 28.2 per cent increase from December 2020.

Here is the complete list of 54 Chinese apps banned in India

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ&Virtualizer Music Player- Music, Mp3 Player Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ Music Plus – MP3 Player Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster Video Player Media All Format Music Player – Equalizer & MP3 Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster Music Player – MP3 Player CamCard for SalesForce Ent Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade APUS Security HD (Pad Version) Parallel Space Lite 32 Support Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music Nice video baidu Tencent Xriver Onmyoji Chess Onmyoji Arena AppLock Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support Dual Space – 32Bit Support Dual Space – 64Bit Support Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support Conquer Online – MMORPG Game Conquer Online Il Live Weather & Radar – Alerts Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter Voice Recorder & Voice Changer Barcode Scanner – OR Code Scan Lica Cam – selfie camera app EVE Echoes Astracraft UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping Extraordinary Ones Badlanders Stick Fight: The Game Mobile Twilight Pioneers Cute: Match With The World Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat Cute Pro FancyU – Video Chat & Meetup RealU: Go Live, Make Friends MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats RealU Lite -video to live! Wink: Connect Now FunChat Meet People Around You FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat! Garena Free Fire – Illuminate.

This is the first lot of apps to be banned by the government this year after a total of 270 apps were banned since 2020. The MeitY had banned 59 Chinese apps in June 2020 referring to them as being 'prejudicial' to India's sovereignty, integrity and national security. The list included the popular smartphone app TikTok, Helo, WeChat, Kwai, Clash of Kings, Alibaba's UC Browser and UC News, Likee, Bigo Live, Shein,Club Factory, and Cam Scanner, besides others.