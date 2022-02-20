Garena Free Fire Max available in India? Here's what you need to know

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire, along with 53 other programmes, has been banned in India for allegedly assisting China in gathering intelligence on Indian users. The game was created by 111dots Studio, a Singaporean firm, and published by Garena, a Vietnamese company. Despite this, the game was banned, with some speculating that Tencent's ownership in the company was the reason for its removal from app stores.

In the middle of the commotion, players of Garena Free Fire are flocking to Garena Free Fire Max, which appears to still be available in India. Despite the fact that Garena Free Fire Max was developed and sold by the same firms as Garena Free Fire (which was prohibited), Garena Free Fire Max is widely available on Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free. Between the two games, Free Fire Max provides a superior visual experience because of its high-resolution visuals.

Free Fire Max is not currently prohibited in India. However, because it is funded by the same corporation as Garena Free Fire and sends users' data to the same servers for processing, it may be prohibited soon. It is now clear why the Indian government banned one game while allowing the other to continue. Garena Free Fire Max, on the other hand, has been withdrawn from Apple's App Store, possibly due to a lawsuit filed by Krafton for allegedly replicating the gameplay and design of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Regardless, Free Fire aficionados in India may play both games, albeit with some login troubles.

Users do not need to be concerned about installing the app because it is not prohibited in India. To download Garena Free Fire Max in India, go to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and search for the game. After then, users will be able to play the multiplayer battle royale game in India by launching the game and making an account, unless it is banned in the near future. Keep an eye on this space for additional information on Garena Free Fire and other gaming news.

