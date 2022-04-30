Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 30: Full list here

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire Max is a free-to-play mobile game with a battle royale theme, and the company distributes 12-digit redemption codes every day for free rewards. These incentives, which include ammunition and gear, allow players to acquire an advantage over their opponents during the vital first few minutes of each match. Garena Free Fire Max traps 50 players on an island, with the only way out being to eliminate each other within a set amount of time. Players are given no weapons at the start of the game, however the map is littered with weaponry to aid in the elimination of others.

Garena offers an in-app store where you may buy weaponry, but the redemption or redeem codes secure free prizes. The codes were also accessible for Garena Free Fire, a toned-down version of the game; nevertheless, it is still banned in India due to security concerns. Following the restriction of Garena Free Fire in India in February 2022, the Garena Free Fire Max is available for download on the Google Play app market, but not on the Apple App Store.

Free Fire Garena Max still has Krafton's PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India to contend with (BGMI). From 2020, Krafton's original PUBG Mobile was prohibited in India.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 30, 2022

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

F3TE FCXR SFEG

Live TV

#mute