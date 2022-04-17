New Delhi: Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, April 17, have been released by the game developer. Players can use the codes to get free rewards in their game accounts. One can get free rewards such as skins for weapons and characters, and in-app currencies by redeeming the daily Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire Max is an improved version of Garena Free Fire, a free-to-play battle royale game that gained popularity in India after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile India on national security and user privacy concerns in 2020.

However, the Indian government also recently banned Garena Free Fire, following which gamers flocked to Garena Free Fire Max. Such gamers can use the daily redeem codes to improve their gaming experience.

A 12 digit Garena Free Fire Max redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players are required to visit the official redemption portal to enter the redeem codes and get free rewards in your game account.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for today, April 17:

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

F7YG T1BE 456Y

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

F3TE FCXR SFEG

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FH2G YFDH E34G

FJBH VFS4 TY23

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

FF5D SR4E QD1F

Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Step 1: You will first need to visit the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: You will need to log in using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Huawei or Apple IDs.

Step 3: Enter the redeem codes into the designated text box.

That's it. Rewards against Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are provided in the game account within 24 hours of a successful redemption.

