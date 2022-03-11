Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, March 11: Know how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, March 11, 2022, have been released by the developers of the game. Players can use the codes to get free rewards in their game accounts by redeeming the daily codes.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes can be used for rewards such as in-app skins for weapons and clothes for characters. Players are required to visit the official Gareena Free Fire MAX redemption portal https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to get free rewards in their accounts.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire MAX is the version of the popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire. However, since the Indian government banned Garena Free Fire in a crackdown on several apps having links with China, many gamers have switched to Garena Free Fire Max.

Currently, Garena Free Fire MAX is only available for Android users. The game is available for download on Google Play Store and is missing from Apple App Store, meaning that iOS users can’t play the game legally.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a free to play mobile title. Developers of Garena Free Fire MAX release redeem codes on a daily basis. A redeem code consists of 12 digits consisting of alphabets and numbers.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes for today, March 11:

FMAS-JMQV-VSFY

FMPF-GQQI-QJFN

FMIH-LHXU-GPYU

FMYX-IYZI-KFLE

FMHN-XZKW-OMHF

FMFI-AYGG-EHSQ

FMZP-LPJA-FQSW

FMIB-JXEY-UEGY

FMYX-TUBH-NCUV

FMXD-HXZC-CMTN

FMPP-ZELL-RDRQ

FMZX-NAUL-OVKO

FMAQ-NECI-ZGYV

FMSC-VMCY-RYMV

FMZE-XIAK-KXEI

FMCB-ANKD-EULU

FMBI-QYPP-RIKX

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today:

Step 1: Go to the official Redemption website - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to the game account using Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter any of the redeem codes mentioned above into the text box. Click on the confirm button. Also Read: Twitter makes it difficult to see chronological feed, users annoyed

Step 4: You will receive the reward in your game account. Also Read: Apple iPhone SE 2022 pre-order begins today: Check India pricing, specs, and how to book

Live TV

#mute