Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For today, March 6: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes, for today, March 6, have been released by the game developers. Players can use the codes to get free rewards in their game accounts.

Players are required to visit the official Garena Free Fire Max redemption website to get the free rewards in their game accounts. They are required to log in via Facebook, Gmail, Huawei ID, Apple ID, Twitter or VK ID to get free rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem code is 12 digits long and consists of alphabets and numbers. Upon redeeming the codes, players get in-app skins for weapons and characters, among others things.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire Max is a higher version of the popular multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire. The Indian government had recently banned Garena Free Fire in a crackdown on more than 50 apps that had a connection with Chinese companies.

Previously, the government had banned PUBG Mobile India in 2020. After the ban of PUBG Mobile India, several games such as Garena Free Fire had gained popularity in India.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For today, March 6:

5RGH-TJGI-9B8V

ITG9-B8UV-YHSM

FV3B-NHJU-76ET

ER67-8P0I-J9IB

76T5-RSFW-GHJR

265R-3F4R-GTBH

JBIV-87D6-S5WR

F3G4-H5JT-Y1UO

UJVH-CNSA-JQU7

M67Y-L6OJ-N8BU

7VY6-DT5S-4AQE

5CRX-ESDA-WFVB

J098-7FYE-H4N5

JR5I-TYH8-7B6V

UH7B-YV6C-5DXR

SEDA-CWVB-3HE4

How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For today, March 6:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max redeem code redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Sign in to the official website with either Facebook, Gmail, Huawei ID, Apple ID, Twitter or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter the redeem codes into the text box and select the confirm button.

Step 4: Click OK on the confirmation dialogue box.

Step 5: Players will receive the rewards in the game's mail section within 24 hours of entering the code.

