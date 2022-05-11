हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire MAX codes for today, May 11, can be redeemed on the official portal by following simple steps. 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 11: Check how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 11, 2022, have been released by the publishers of the game to allow gamers to get free in-app rewards such as skins for weapons and characters. Players can easily redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes by following a few simple steps mentioned below. 

Garena Free Fire MAX is a premium version of the popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. The latter gained popularity in India after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile India in 2020. However, with the recent ban on Garena Free Fire, many have now flocked to Garena Free Fire MAX. 

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes on daily basis. The 12 digit code consists of alphabets and numbers and can be redeemed online on the official portal. Players can log in to the portal using either Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Twitter, Apple ID, VK ID or Huawei ID. Upon successful redemption of the codes, the rewards are processed in the account of players within 24 hours. 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 11: 

FFPL PQXX ENMS 

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFXV GG8N U4YB

FFPL OWHA NSMA 

FFX6 0C2I IVYU 

FFMC 2SJL KXSB

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

HK9X P6XT E2ET

FFPL NZUW MALS 

FFPL FMSJ DKEL 

5FBK P6U2 A6VD 

FFBC T7P7 N2P2 

5XMJ PG7R H49R 

SARG 886A V5GR 

F2AY SAH5 CCQH

FFMC LJES SCR7 

Here’s how to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, May 11: 

Step 1: Visit the official Free Fire Max redeem code redemption website -at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to the official portal using either Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Twitter, Apple ID, VK ID or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box and click on confirm button. 

Step 4: Click on the OK button for confirmation. 

Once your Garena Free Fire Max redeem code will be successfully redeemed, you will receive the reward in your gaming account within 24 hours. 

 

