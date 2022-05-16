The codes for May 16 (Monday) are out and can be used by the players to claim Garena Free Fire Max game for free. However, one thing that needs to be noted is that these codes would get expired within 24 hours. If you intend to use to redeem these codes, you must do so before it gets expired. Garena Free Fire offers hundreds of skins for in-game elements such as pets, characters, gloo walls, and weaponry that players may customize with diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are the May 16 free codes

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

FSER-5T6Y-7U8I

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

XM5L-93V3-8NGX

732O-IF59-VMZ1

NV94-4T60-B9GK

FFA0-ES11-YL2D

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

FBJK-I9Z7-F65R

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D

FF22-NYW9-4A00

Players can visit the official website of Garena Free fire Redemption and claim their rewards for free. Below are some steps to claim the reward using codes:

- Log into your Free Fire Max account at https://reward.ff,garena.com/en on the official website.

- Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei HD, and Twitter can all be used to log into the gaming account.

- Players can enter any of the above codes in the text field and then confirm their entry by tapping the confirm button.

Within 24 hours of completing the aforementioned tasks, the rewards will be put out in the mail section. Players will require a smartphone, desktop, or laptop. Logging into the game requires an updated browser or a decent internet connection.

The game Garena Free Fire Max battle royale action-adventure game is top-rated among online gamers. High-resolution graphics, engaging gameplay, regular updates, and the ability to redeem vouchers make this adventure game popular among e-gamers.

Live TV