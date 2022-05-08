New Delhi: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 8, 2022, are now available to gamers who can use them to get free in-app rewards such as skins for weapons and characters. The codes are released by the game developer on daily basis to improve the gameplay of the players.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a higher version of the popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. The latter got popular in India after the Central government banned PUBG Mobile India, in 2020, on grounds of national security and user safety.

However, in a recent surprise move, the government has also put a ban on Garena Free Fire India, following which many players of the game flocked to Garena Free Fire MAX to enjoy a similar, or perhaps a better gaming experience.

A 12 digit Garena Free Fire MAX code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players have to log in to the official redemption portal to get free rewards in their game accounts. You can log in to the portal via Facebook, Gmail, Twitter, VK, Apple or Huawei ID.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 8:

FD2F VG1H 2J34

5SEQ DWF3 V4BN

F6O7 UH3O BI1J

FH2G YFDH E34G

H8G7 F6D5 SR4E

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

65TR FVB4 N56K

F7YG T1BE 456Y

5TMY KHIB 8V7D

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

7YUJ ON8B 7V6C

F3TE FCXR SFEG

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

GT8Y KU8L IOJ9

How to claim Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, May 8:

Step 1: Players will first need to visit the official redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: You will need to log in to the portal using either Facebook, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK ID.

Step 3: You will be required to enter a redeem code into the text box, followed by clicking on the confirm button.

Once you complete all the steps, you will get the rewards in your mail section within 24 hours of a successful redemption.

