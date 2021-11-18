Garena Free Fire November 18 codes: Here’s how to redeem free rewards

New Delhi: Soon after the ban of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) in India, many flocked to Garena Free Fire to get a similar gaming experience. The shift gave massive momentum to the latter gaming title that is now enjoyed by many, it offers daily free rewards to users. The redeem codes for November 18 are now live, and gamers can now redeem their free rewards on the app.

Garena Free Fire, the action-adventure battle royal game, has recently become one of the most popular mobile games in India. The game is free to play. However, there are several in-app purchases that add to the feel of the game.

Gamers can pay to get a better weapon style, change character skin and other characteristics, according to them. However, Garena Free Fire’s developers, 111 Dots Studio, also offers free codes daily that gamers can use to improve their gaming experience without paying a single penny.

Here’s the list of Garena Free Fire Premium Reward Codes for November 18:

DDFRTY1616POUYT -- Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO -- Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY -- Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP16 -- 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB -- free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW -- Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD -- Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF -- Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU -- Outfit

Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes

Android or iOS gamers will first need to link one of their social media accounts with the gaming account. Garena Free Fire iOS users can also link their Apple ID with the game to start receiving free benefits.

Upon linking, you'll need to visit the Garena Free Fire code redemption website. Now, log in using the linked social media or iOS account. Enter one of the codes mentioned above to receive the free gift. It could take 24 hours to reflect the gift in your gaming account.

