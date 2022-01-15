Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 15: Check how to avail free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 15, 2022, are now out. Gamers can use the codes to receive free rewards in their Garena Free Fire accounts. Items such as in-app skins and clothing, diamonds, and rewards, among others, are offered to gamers who use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes.



For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a popular battleground game, which gained popularity in India after the ban of PUBG Mobile India in India. Millions of players across the world play Garena Free Fire globally.

Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes every day to provide free rewards to gamers, improving their gaming experience. Once activated, gamers can use the code before their expiry to get the rewards.

Players need to log in with their own accounts to get the rewards, as guest accounts aren’t eligible for receiving the free gifts. You can use your Facebook or other accounts to log in to the game.

Garena Free Fire redeem code consists of 12 alpha-numeric characters. For availing of the free reward, players need to visit the vault tab in the game lobby, where they can the dresses and skins.

However, if you use a redeem code for free gold or diamonds, the rewards will be added automatically to your account wallet. Besides the free rewards, Garena Free Fire also organises events offering free special in-game items to players.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for January 15, 2022:

H8U76YFDT5SR

WFGBH3JI4RT8

VBEMKTGI87G6

M5TLYHO9B8V7

F6TGBNMJ5KYI

5SRAF3WF3B4N

DYSWJ3M4DE45

6S5TRF5B2M3E

FCDXSW74R56Y

F67U8IKJHBGV

T6YGBNJ6FGH6

7UIKJNBVFCDR

4LRTGO9BV8CU

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes?

Step 1: Gamers need to first log in with their accounts on the website - rewards.ff.garena.com.

Step 2: Now, enter the 12 digits Garena Free Fire codes in the designated box.

Step 3: Click the ‘Confirm’ button. Also Read: Budget Expectations: Telcos seek Rs 35,000 crore input tax credit refund, GST waiver on licence fee

Step 4: Go back to the Vault section in the Garena Free Fire app to get the free rewards. Also Read: RBI proposes new rules for classification, assessment of banks' investment portfolio

Live TV

#mute