Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 4: Here’s how to get FF rewards
Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from the official Garena Free Fire reward site.
New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.
Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that, you will be required to visit the official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 4, 2022:
FJ78YGEVRTJN
MTLL9PIKONBV
7U6CTGSVBQH2
YTF45BH67JNU
65432IUTFV2B
3H3SZYTX5RFV
ABGVBCNJGOYK
6JM7UIOJ98GY
FDTSRAEDQF12
GHU4RTGYVFVB
RNJ6YI7JCXKI
5QRD12F3BH4J
5IGUYH1NMKO9
IHYGVXSA234T
YGHBVDXFVBHJ
IOI7Y6RFJMLO
OI9TRDATFDCV
HRJTGHBJ2VBG
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, October 4, 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal
Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.
Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.
(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)
