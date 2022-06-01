New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.
Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for June 1, 2022
FFICJGW9NKYT
WLSGJXS5KFYR
FFAC2YXE6RF2
FFCO8BS5JW2D
FF9MJ31CXKRG
W0JJAFV3TU5E
X99TK56XDJ4X
FU9CGS4Q9P4E
B6IYCTNH4PV3
FF10HXQBBH2J
YXY3EGTLHGJX
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, 1 June 2022
Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal
Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.
Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.
Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules