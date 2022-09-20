NewsTechnology
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 20 September: Here’s how to get FF rewards

Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience. 

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 20, 2022 

B61YCTNH4PV3

FFBCAC836MAC

FFBCLY4LNC4B

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FFBCLLP5S98AW

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFPLFMSJDKEL

FFTILM659NZB

ESX24ADSM4K

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FFPLNZUWMALS

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCJVGJJ6VP

XUW3FNK7AV8N

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, September 20, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal

Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID. 

Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box. 

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account. 

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)

 

