OMG! An 18-year boy hacks Uber, employees' thoughts someone is joking

New Delhi: The computer network of cab booking platform Uber was breached on Thursday. The internal communications and engineering systems of the company have been affected because of cyber attack. The company said that it is investigating this matter related to cyber security. According to reports, due to this security gap, Uber had to shut down its internal communication engineering system.

According to a New York Times report, an Uber spokesperson said that the hacker gained access to an employee's workplace messaging app Slack, and used it to hack. Afterwards, he send messages to employees that the company was a victim of a data breach. Hacker said to the representative of the New York Times18 that he is of 18 years.

So far, the information about the data leak of the users has not been revealed.

The 18-year boy also said that he has been working on his cybersecurity skills for many years. He got access to the system, and also shared some screenshots. Uber says that he is in talks with law enforcement and will give information in this regard soon, while the security engineer of Couple Apps has been told by the spider that the hacker has had access to almost the entire system of the app.

Social engineering is a method of hacking in which users are lured through a fake social network site. Hackers create a fake website that looks like a real one. The user puts his credentials in it and the hacker trap victims.

This is not the first time that Uber has been a victim of data bridge, even before the company came under the purview of investigative agencies. In 2016, the data of 5.7 crore drivers and riders present on the platform was leaked. He had also given 1 lakh dollars to the hackers. After 1 year, in 2017, this matter came to the public.