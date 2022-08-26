New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, offer details here)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 26, 2022

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF1164XNJZ2V

WOJJAFV3TU5E

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

B61YCTNH4PV3

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

SARG886AV5GR

B3G7A22TWDR7X

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

FF11WFNPP956

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF119MB3PFA5

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF10617KGUF9

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, August 26, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)