Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 26 September: Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that you will be required to visit official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page. (Also read: WhatsApp entering film-making biz, movie to premiere on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube)

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 26, 2022

FU816OUYTRDVB

FHBVCDFQWERT

FMKI88YTGFD8

KLLPDJHDBJD

EDXXDSZSSDFG

TJ57OSSDN5AP

WOJJAFV3TU5E

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

MM5ODFFDCEEW

F7UIJHBGFDFR

F10IUJHGVCDSE

VFGVJMCKDMHN

ERTYHJNBVCDS

NDJDFBGJFJFK

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

XLMMVSBNV6YC

LH3DHG87XU5U

FFPLNZUWMALS

FFPLOWHANSMA

PACJJTUA29UU

MV9CQ27LQJOL

3OVTN5443GFQ

PUSROKI57R77

MX20UBTUSJKA

9SR8E1WJEHF6

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, September 26, 2022

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.



Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)