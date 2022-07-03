NewsTechnology
GARENA FREE FIRE MAX

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 3 July: Check website, steps to redeem

Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy the game but also get free gifts by redeeming redemption codes.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 08:04 AM IST
  • This game has recently gained popularity in the country as a multiplayer battle royale game.
  • Although the game has been removed from the App Store, it is still available on Google Play.
New Delhi: Garena Free Fire Max, a high-resolution graphics version of the original Garena Free Fire, was published last year. 111 Dots Studio created the Garena Free Fire Max battle royale game, in which 50 players compete in 10-minute rounds. This game has recently gained popularity in the country as a multiplayer battle royale game. In this game, players can choose their starting positions and collect supplies and equipment to keep them going on the battlefield. At the end of an action-adventure battle royale game, there can only be one winner.

The Indian government has prohibited the use of a number of apps and games, including the famous battle royale game Garena Free Fire. Although the game has been removed from the App Store, it is still available on Google Play. Read More: More than 19 lakh Indian accounts banned by WhatsApp in May, here’s why

Garena Free Fire MAX players can not only enjoy the game but also get free gifts by redeeming redemption codes. Garena Free Fire MAX players, like Garena Free Fire players, can claim in-game stuff such as characters, weapons, skins, and much more for free. Read More: Timex to launch Adidas watches, Philipp Plein products in India

 

Check steps to redeem codes:

  • Visit the Garena Free Fire official webpage at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
  • Log in using the social networking networks provided, such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, or Apple IDs, among others.
  • To proceed, paste the codes into the text box and click the confirm button.
  • Now, click OK to provide confirmation on the box for cross-referencing the request.
  • Redeem the codes for rewards in the in-game mail section.

Here are the free codes for July 3:

FXW3-4RTG-VU7Y

6H34-567O-YU9H

I8UF-JDSQ-KO18

7T2F-WVEB-DFNV

FW3U-47RT-YG6V

HGFR-J5KI-67UO

K890-L8PU-OY7T

6R9I-8E37-Y4H5

JT6Y-I7UH-9JN8

FU3D-TSRW-D23V

4RBN-TJYG-K1IB

UV7F-YDTW-G345

NJ6K-YI87-G6Y7

FU7V-FYC6-DS5A

4QR2-ETGR-FYGV

765C-RX4S-AQTG

YWI3-O4R5-9T68

UTJR-EKWQ-0928

7K64-ERT9-OI87

