Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 26: Here’s how to avail free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire has released the redeem codes for today, December 26, to allow gamers to receive free in-app items, diamonds and more. For the unversed, the battle royal title comes up with free redeem codes each day to make playing the mobile game much more exciting.

Garena Free Fire, a rival to PUBG and Battleground Mobile India, had gained traction in India after the Indian government announced a ban on PUBG and several other apps with a Chinese connection.

The game grabbed the opportunity with both hands and rolled out several offers and public events to gain popularity in India. For instance, Garena Free Fire comes up with free redeem codes that are 12 characters long. The code consists of capital letters and numbers.

All the codes have an expiry date. Gamers cannot use expired codes to avail of free items inside the game. Moreover, users will need to create a new account to redeem codes for rewards.

Here’s the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, December 26:

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FJBC HJ2K 4RY7

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F4M5 KCT6 LYHO

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT Y1UO I8HU

FVCY XT5R F1VE

FBYV T2GD B2EN

F6F5 TDRF EV4B

How to redeem Garena Free Fire codes for December 26?

Step 1: Gamers need to visit the official code redemption website to redeem Garena Free Fire codes for December 26. The website is https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Connect with your Garena Free Fire account by logging in with Apple, Facebook, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID. You cannot log in with some other ID; otherwise, you won’t receive the promised rewards.

Step 3: Enter the 12 characters long alpha-numeric redeem code in the designated box to receive free gifts.

Step 4: Click on the 'OK' button in the dialogue box to verify the transaction.

Step 5: You will now receive the free gift linked with the redeem code you entered on the website. In case of failure, you will receive an e-mail.

