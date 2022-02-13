Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 13: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 13, has been released by the game developers. Players can use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today to receive free in-app gifts such as skins for weapons, characters, and in-app currencies, among other rewards.

For the uninitiated, Garena Free Fire is a battlegrounds game that gained popularity in India after the Indian government banned PUBG Mobile India in the country due to concerns related to national safety and user privacy.

Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes every day to make the battleground game more fun for its millions of gamers across the world. Players are required to visit https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to receive rewards against Garena Free Fire redeem codes. Players are required to log in to the portal with their Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, VK, or Huawei ID.

Garena Free Fire redeem code is a 12 digit code consisting of alphabets and numbers. The code comes with an expiry, so players are required to redeem the codes as soon as they receive them.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, February 13:

UYDT-GEBR-NTMY

BV7C-DY6T-SWVB

FNRM-TKGY-LHBO

VIC8-DX7S-6YT5

RAFQ-V2BN-3EJM

F34R-76D5-R4ES

DWFV-BTJY-KHI8

MJ4T-HLBO-VIC9

8D7Y-6XT6-T6UJ

4KRT-FOG9-IV87

09I8-RUTH-6YNU

HUV3-JHBG-VLFO

Here’s how to receive rewards against Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 13:

Step 1: Go to the Garena Free Fire code redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in with Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID on the official portal.

Step 3: Enter 12-digit redeem codes into the text box.

Step 4: Select the 'OK' button for double verification.

Step 5: You will receive the rewards against Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the vault section of your account.

