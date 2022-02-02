Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, February 2: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, February 2, have been released by the game developers. Players can use the codes to get free in-app rewards such as skins for weapons, clothes, virtual currencies - gold and diamond, among others.

Players are required to visit the official Garena Free Fire Redeem code website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to get free rewards in their game account. They are also required to log in with their Facebook, Email, VK or Huawei account on the online portal to receive free rewards.

Garena Free Fire Redeem code is a 12 digit code consisting of random alphabets and numbers. The codes are released by the game developers daily to improve the gaming experience of the gamers playing Garena Free Fire.

Once the codes are redeemed online, gamers receive the rewards in the vault section of the app. Besides daily free rewards via redeem codes, Garena Free Fire also organises various events to make the game more fun for its millions of players worldwide.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a popular free to play battlegrounds game that gained popularity in India after the Indian government had banned Tencent backed PUBG in 2020 for national safety and user privacy concerns.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 2:

F89O KS7E RGB0

NJKI 89UY 7GTV

FY78 IKS7 EVBN

FHJK I97Y GWEF

FGHJ KO87 6TFD

FT6Y GBTG VSRW

FNJM KO9D 7TFY

FHJK LO38 YFV4

6AQ2 WS1X D5RT

F8OK BS3E FVMH

FGHE U76T RFQB

Y374 UYH5 GB67

Steps to Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, February 2:

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire code redemption platform at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in to your Garena Free Fire account via Facebook, Gmail, Twitter, or VK.

Step 3: Enter the redeem codes into the text box.

Step 4: Click on the 'Ok' button.

Step 5: You will now receive the reward in your Garena Free Fire account.

