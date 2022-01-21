Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 21: Check steps to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire, a multiplayer battle royale game, has recently gained popularity in the country. 111 Dots Studio created this game in which 50 people compete in 10-minute rounds. The developers of this game are constantly adding alpha-numeric codes to the game. These codes provide players the opportunity to win free prizes.

These codes can also be used to unlock various steps and earn different reward points. Because this is an action-adventure battle royale game, there can only be one winner.

Players can choose their starting positions in this game, as well as gather the resources and weaponry they'll need to stay alive on the battlefield. To redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, simply follow the steps outlined below.

Step 1: Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en/ to access the official webpage.

Step 2: Sign up for the game using one of your social media accounts, such as Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK.

Step 3: Players can then copy and paste the redemption codes into the text field and confirm their actions by clicking the confirm button.

Step 4: Following the confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-referencing. To redeem the codes, click OK now.

Step 5: Players can claim their prize in the mail part of the game.

