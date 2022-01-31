Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 31: Here’s how to get free rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 31, have been released by the game developers to improve the gaming experience of the players. Using the free redeem codes, players can get in-game characters, skins, and weapons, among others.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battlegrounds game, that gained popularity in India after the Central government had banned PUBG Mobile India on national security and user safety grounds.

Players are required to visit the official Garena free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en to receive the free rewards in their accounts. They need to log in to their Garena free Fire account using either their email or Facebook or VK Id.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes are of 12 characters consisting of alphabets and numbers. The codes come with an expiry, so players are requested to make use of the codes as and when they come. Also, a unique code is linked to a single gift item.

The in-app items can be purchased online as well by buying in-app currencies from real-world money. In-app gifts such as characters and skins for weapons are received in the vault tab of the game lobby. On the other hand, the account wallet receives the gold and diamonds redeemed via Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today, January 31:

FGHE U76T RFQB

FG16 D5TS REF3

N34M RTYO HNI8

UBJH GNT6 M7KU

FT6Y GBTG VSRW

6AQ2 WS1X D5RT

F7UL O80U 9J8H

Y374 UYH5 GB67

X4SW FGRH G76T

C3DS EBN4 M56K

FS7W 65RF ERFG

FG56 NY7K GFID

NJKI 89UY 7GTV

SVBN K58T 7G65

Steps to claim Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 31:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire code redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your Garena Free Fire account with Facebook, Email, Apple, Gmail, or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter the 12-digit redeem codes.

Step 4: Select the 'OK' button.

Step 5: You will receive the free reward against the Garena Free Fire redeem code in your game account.

