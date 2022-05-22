New Delhi: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, May 22, 2022, has been released by the developers of the game. Using the FF (Free Fire) codes, gamers can get free rewards in their gaming accounts. Rewards such as skins for weapons and characters, along with bonus game currency are up for grabs. Gamers can visit the official Free Fire redemption portal to get free rewards in their accounts and improve their gaming experience. Players can use their Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, or Gmail ID to log in to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.
For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that gained popularity in India after the government banned PUBG Mobile India on national security and user privacy and safety concerns. The move was taken by the Indian government in July 2020.
However, in February 2022, the Garena Free Fire game also got banned, along with 53 other apps with alleged Chinese origins. However, the ban only meant the removal of the title from the Google Play Store and App Store, allowing users, who have an installed version of the game, to continue playing Garena Free Fire.
As a result of the loophole, many gamers are still playing Garena Free Fire and using the daily codes to get free rewards. You can also use the codes mentioned below to get free in-app rewards:
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today 22 May:
FRF8 GB3T JY5H
B3G7 A22T WDR7X
FD9A Q1FG H2Y3
WEYV GQC3 CT8Q
J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P
FF7M UY4M E6SC
FV4B XH7J U7I6
F8BV U7YC TX8F
FBI8 YT8G VB7N
K2OG IUY5 T7EA
DQC2 VBJ3 IER8
FF7V EB1N JRK5
F6OY 9H8I B2V7
4SEA DQFV Q1B4
FFN3 RM9T KY2L
B1JI 82J7 635E
F76T 5RDF SV8N
7KEL R6K8 M9P9
87FD YSTG AFQV
FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT
FS8D FZ7G HJSE
DGE4 BNR5 T6KY
OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R
FR6F 5R4C EX4D
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today 22 May?
Step 1: First of all you need to visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Log in to the website with Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.
Step 3: Enter a redeem code into the designated text box.
Step 4: Click on the 'OK' button.