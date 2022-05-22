New Delhi: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for today, May 22, 2022, has been released by the developers of the game. Using the FF (Free Fire) codes, gamers can get free rewards in their gaming accounts. Rewards such as skins for weapons and characters, along with bonus game currency are up for grabs. Gamers can visit the official Free Fire redemption portal to get free rewards in their accounts and improve their gaming experience. Players can use their Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, or Gmail ID to log in to the official Free Fire rewards redemption website.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that gained popularity in India after the government banned PUBG Mobile India on national security and user privacy and safety concerns. The move was taken by the Indian government in July 2020.

However, in February 2022, the Garena Free Fire game also got banned, along with 53 other apps with alleged Chinese origins. However, the ban only meant the removal of the title from the Google Play Store and App Store, allowing users, who have an installed version of the game, to continue playing Garena Free Fire.

As a result of the loophole, many gamers are still playing Garena Free Fire and using the daily codes to get free rewards. You can also use the codes mentioned below to get free in-app rewards:

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today 22 May:

FRF8 GB3T JY5H

B3G7 A22T WDR7X

FD9A Q1FG H2Y3

WEYV GQC3 CT8Q

J3ZK Q57Z 2P2P

FF7M UY4M E6SC

FV4B XH7J U7I6

F8BV U7YC TX8F

FBI8 YT8G VB7N

K2OG IUY5 T7EA

DQC2 VBJ3 IER8

FF7V EB1N JRK5

F6OY 9H8I B2V7

4SEA DQFV Q1B4

FFN3 RM9T KY2L

B1JI 82J7 635E

F76T 5RDF SV8N

7KEL R6K8 M9P9

87FD YSTG AFQV

FUJ9 8NB7 U3YT

FS8D FZ7G HJSE

DGE4 BNR5 T6KY

OUJ8 N7B6 VC5R

FR6F 5R4C EX4D

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for today 22 May?

Step 1: First of all you need to visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to the website with Facebook, Apple, Google, Twitter, HUAWEI or VK ID.

Step 3: Enter a redeem code into the designated text box.

Step 4: Click on the 'OK' button.