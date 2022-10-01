Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 1, 2022: Here’s how to get FF rewards

New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.

Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that, you will be required to visit the official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.

Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 1, 2022:

VBNJYTGFVBRT

NGMHKIBBU7VY

TFRSVBRNTMYU

LMNBKLOV8S7Y

6A5RQDFV2BGN

3J4KR5TYG8U7

Y6TDVEBRN5TM

YK8U9BIVUJCX

MDRTYOJ98BUV7

6X5R4QDFV2B3

HJR5KGIUVVYCT

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, October 1, 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal



Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.



Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.

(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)