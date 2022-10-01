Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, October 1, 2022: Here’s how to get FF rewards
Garena Free fire is banned in India, but if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them from official Garena Free Fire reward site.
New Delhi: Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes on an everyday basis. The 12-digit redeem code consists of alphabets and numbers. Players can get rewards such as skins for in-game weapons and characters to improve their gaming experience.
Garena Free fire is banned in India. However, if you are located outside India, you can access the reward codes and redeem them. For that, you will be required to visit the official Garena Free Fire reward site and log in to your Facebook, Google, and Twitter IDs to access the Free Fire redemption page.
Check out the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 1, 2022:
VBNJYTGFVBRT
NGMHKIBBU7VY
TFRSVBRNTMYU
LMNBKLOV8S7Y
6A5RQDFV2BGN
3J4KR5TYG8U7
Y6TDVEBRN5TM
YK8U9BIVUJCX
MDRTYOJ98BUV7
6X5R4QDFV2B3
HJR5KGIUVVYCT
How to Redeem Garena Free Fire codes for today, October 1, 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official Garena Free Fire redemption portal
Step 2: Log in on the portal with either your Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, VK, or Huawei ID.
Step 3: Enter a redeem code in the designated text box.
Step 4: Click on the ‘Ok’ button to get free rewards in your game account.
(Disclaimer: Garena Free fire is banned in India. Hence we advise people to adhere to government rules)
