New Delhi: 111 Dots Studio created Garena Free Fire Max. It is a multiplayer battle royale game that provides players with a large collection of in-game items. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for August 28 2022 will assist users in gaining access to the diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other rewards.

The codes are valid until August 28, 2022. If the maximum number of redemptions is reached, a code may cease to function. Any Free Fire redeem code can be copied and pasted on the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website. The multiplayer battle royale game Free Fire has been banned in India. Gamers in the country, however, can download Garena Free Fire MAX.

Check steps to download Free Fire Max codes:

1. First, go to reward.ff.garena.com, the game's official website, to play Garena Free Fire.

2. Second, sign in with a Twitter, Facebook, Google, VK, Apple, or Huawei ID.

3. You will now be taken to a working redeem code (s)

4. In the text box, copy the 12-character redeem code, and then paste it.

5. There will be a dialogue box visible on the screen.

6. Select "OK"

Check the codes below:

HTY3 RIFG OR3F

FBJY RY56 MLOT

FJO9 4TAS D3FT

YXY3 EGTL HGJX

ST5K JCRF VBHT

S5JT UGVJ Y5Y4

X99T K56X DJ4X

FF11 NJN5 YS3E

FF9M J31C XKRG

PQR3 BKUI 7LT7

FSDR FKUI YVGR

FBTU 6BFY TBT7

FBJU T6RF T1RT

FBTU 6JKI E8E7

FLU8 HG8R BHT4

FIIF GI8E O49F

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

FH2G YFDH E34G

F7YG T1BE 456Y

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT