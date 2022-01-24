हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Get Apple iPhone 12 Mini at below Rs 35,000, here’s how to avail the massive discount

Let's understand how you can get Apple iPhone 12 Mini at below Rs 35,000 on Flipkart

New Delhi: Online retailer Flipkart is once again back with its massive discount offer on the Apple iPhone 12 Mini.

If you are looking to save big on the purchase of the Apple iPhone 12 Mini, you could have a look at a couple of permutations and combinations so as to avail the smartphone at below Rs 35,000. This is only possible if you are successful to claim all the benefits and offers that the e-commerce giant has clubbed for the sale of the Apple iPhone 12 Mini.

The base variant of iPhone 12 Mini, i.e, 64GB model is available at Rs 49,999 (down from Rs 59,900). Additionally, Flipkart is also offering Rs 15,850 off on Exchange, bringing the effective price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs 34,149.

However, you must check on the pin code in order to find out if the exchange offer is available at your place. Additionally, for getting the maximum value mentioned above, you need to provide smartphone that quotes the maximum exchange value.

Additionally, customers can also get 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.  APPLE iPhone 12 Mini during the sale period is available in Black and Blue colours.

iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world, re-architected to pack all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size, while still delivering an impressively large and immersive edge-to-edge display.

With a 5.4-inch screen, compared with the standard model's 6.1-inch display, it sports the same dual-camera setup on the back as the 12 model and looks absolutely stunning in hands.

