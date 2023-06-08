Get Apple iPhone 14 Plus At Just Rs 50,000 On Amazon Sale -- Here's The Rate Calculation

New Delhi: There aren't many options available if you're an iPhone enthusiast who likes large-screen handsets. The largest iPhone available until the release of the iPhone 14 series was the incredibly expensive iPhone 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Plus from Apple, on the other hand, delivers all the functionality of the iPhone 14 in a larger 6.7-inch form size, so that has changed.

The new features that Apple has included for iPhones will be available for the iPhone 14 Plus with the release of iOS 17.

Original Price Of The iPhone 14 Plus

According to the Amazon page, the original price of the iPhone 14 Plus is Rs 89,900. However, by utilising different discounts, bank advantages, and exchange offers provided by Amazon, you can get it for a substantially lower cost.

Amazon Offer On iPhone 14 Plus

Amazon has initially reduced the cost of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs 80,999, yielding a sizable initial reduction of 10 percent on Apple's most recent iPhone. By exploiting excellent bank offers and trade-in discounts, you can reduce the cost even further.

Bank Offer On iPhone 14 Plus

If you trade in your old smartphone, Amazon will give you a startling straight discount of up to Rs 25500 on the iPhone 14 Plus. On transactions made with an HDFC credit card or debit card, customers can receive a flat discount of Rs 4000. Additionally, you can receive a 5 percent immediate discount on HSBC Cashback Credit Card purchases up to Rs 250.

iPhone 14 Specifications

The stunning 6.7-inch OLED display found in the Apple iPhone 14 Plus offers users stunning images. The display has a high resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and a pixel density of 457ppi.

In addition to a number of cutting-edge technologies including LED flash, phase detection autofocus, digital zoom, and others, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus sports a two-lens camera system on the back. These two cameras have a 12MP main lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. A 12MP selfie camera is also included on the front of the phone.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus comes with an Apple A15 Bionic Chipset, 6GB of RAM, and an Apple Five-core GPU. A Hexa-core Dual-core, Avalanche, 3.23GHz, and Quad-core, Blizzard, 1.82GHz CPU are also supported by the phone's chipset.