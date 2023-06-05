Get Apple iPhone 11 At Just Rs 8,950 On Flipkart Sale -- Here's The Rate Calculation

New Delhi: Looks like the customers are in for some more treat this summer. Online retailer Flipkart has is offering Apple iPhone at dirt-cheap rates during its ongoing sale.

During the Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone 11 will be available at a Massive price drop. Customers can avail the iPhone 11 at an unbelievable price, however, they will have to club various offer to get the discount.

After calculating and clubbing all the offers, the iPhone 11 will be available at effective price of Rs 8,950.

Get iPhone 11 At Just Rs 8,950 On Flipkart Sale -- Here's The Rate Calculation

Flipkart Sale: iPhone 11 at Rs Rs 8,950 calculation

Current rate: Rs 40,999



Current Rate After Price Cut of Rs 2,901

5% cashback Axis Bank card: Brings the price to 38,950

Upto Rs Rs 30,000 discount on exchange

Effective Sale price iPhone 11: Rs 8,950 (After calculating all the deductions and exchange values)

The Apple iPhone 11 comes with 6.1-inch (15.5 cm) Liquid Retina HD LCD display. The Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68) boasts of dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps. It has 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo. The phone has face ID for secure authentication, A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine and comes with Fast-charge.

iPhone 11 is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED) variants.