Get iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Delivered At Your Doorsteps By Blinkit

New Delhi: Zomato-owned quick grocery delivery platform Blinkit has once again teamed up with Unicorn, an Apple premium reseller for the home delivery of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus in several Indian cities. The partnership between the two companies ensures that you can easily receive the latest 'Make-in-India' iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus right at your doorstep if you reside in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, or Bengaluru.

Now, as iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus officially hit the market in India, you can conveniently purchase them through Blinkit. Plus, Blinkit customers can take advantage of no-cost EMI, low-cost EMI, and cashback offers of up to Rs 5,000 when using eligible HDFC cards. It's never been easier to get your hands on the latest iPhones, said the company

“This unique association is global first and we are certain this will lead to pure joy for our customers who appreciate the convenience of getting highly anticipated products delivered to their doorstep, almost instantly,” Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Blinkit, said in a statement.

Dhindsa also shared the development on X, adding "Super proud of the platform that can put the new iPhone in your hands on launch day in 10 minutes!".

The all-new iPhone 15 is now available on Blinkit!



We've partnered with @UnicornAPR again to make this a reality for Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Pune (for now).



September 22, 2023

iPhone 15 Series India Prices

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, featuring pink, yellow, green, blue, and black finishes. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with prices starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also offer 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, with black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro begins at Rs 134,900 and offers 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.