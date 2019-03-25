Get OnePlus 6T at RS 37,999 on Amazon Fab Phones Fest – Check out more smartphone offers

New Delhi: Amazon.in on Monday announced the latest edition of Fab Phones Fest with exciting offers on budget and premium smartphones

Under the offer, which is valid until March 28, customers can get OnePlus 6T for as low as Rs 37,999 with an additional exchange value of Rs 2,000 off on exchange of mobile phones. Customers can also get lowest prices on Realme U1, Mi A2, Redmi Y2, Redmi 6A, Honor 8x among many others. The four day event will also see great exchange offers on Honor View 20, LG V40 and Samsung Galaxy S9, the company said.

Here are the various special offers during Amazon Fab Phones Fest

OnePlus 6T for Rs 37,999 + Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange

Realme U1 for lowest price ever of Rs 9,999 + Rs 1,000 instant discount on all Credit & Debit cards

Vivo V15 Pro for Rs 28,990 + Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange + No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,416 per month

Apple iPhone X for Rs 73,999 + No Cost EMI starting Rs 8,222 per month

Samsung Galaxy S9 for Rs 48,900 + Rs 9,000 extra off on exchange

OPPO F11 Pro for Rs 24,990 + Rs 3,000 extra off on exchange + No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,083 per month

OPPO F9 Pro for Rs 19,990 + Rs 4,000 extra off on exchange + No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,221 per month

Honor 8C at Rs 9,999

Samsung Galaxy M20 available at Rs 10,990

Honor Play at the lowest price of Rs 14,999 + Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange

LG V40 at Rs 49,990 + Rs 10,000 extra off on exchange

Redmi Y2 available at Rs 7,999

Redmi 6A at Rs 5,499 + Rs 500 Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders

Samsung Galaxy S10 for Rs 66,900

Honor View20 for just Rs 37,999 + Rs 4,000 extra off on exchange

Samsung Galaxy M10 for Rs 7,900

Mi A2 at Rs 11,999 + Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange

Vivo Y83 Pro at Rs 10,990 + Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback on prepaid orders + No Cost EMI starting Rs 1,998 per month

Nokia 8.1 at Rs 29,999 + Rs 2,000 extra off on exchange

Huawei Y9 available at Rs 14,990 + No Cost EMI starting Rs 2,498 per month

Redmi 6 Pro at Rs 8,999

Honor 8X at Rs 13,999

Customers shopping during the Fab Phones Fest can get 5% extra cashback on SBI Credit Card EMI on select mobile phones. Customers can also avail an extra Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 off with all prepaid orders on Redmi 6A and Vivo Y83 respectively, Amazon said.