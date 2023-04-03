Get Salary As High As Rs 2 Crore On Jobs Created By ChatGPT, AI

New Delhi: ChatGPT is the most-talked-about topic in the contemporary tech world. ChatGPT and artificial intelligence are both booming. AI tools have the ability to produce high-paying jobs. According to certain media sources, the advent of AI has given rise to the position of prompt engineers, which may earn up to $335,000 or about Rs 2 crores per year, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

Now, the expected earning of prompt engineers may be ignited questions in your mind who are prompt engineers, what work do they do, and why they are in demand? Here's all about prompt engineers. (Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Sales Rise In India: Here's Why)

Who Are Prompt Engineers?

So, coming to the first and basic question i.e who are prompt engineers? Actually, in the realm of AI, prompt engineering is a new job position. Prompt engineers are professionals who converse with AI chatbots to figure out the best ways to complete tasks more quickly and effectively. (Also Read: Latest Bank Fixed Deposit Rates 2023: ICICI vs HDFC vs PNB FD Rate Compared)

In addition, so that developers may fix the AI's flaws and secret talents, prompt engineers must find them. By giving AI a set of predetermined terms or by manipulating language, these prompt engineers will have to elicit certain replies from the AI.

What Role Do Prompt Engineers Play?

The majority of the engineers' days will be spent conversing with AI to generate the most pertinent set of findings. They will need to assist businesses in instructing their workers on how to use the tools after they identify the appropriate prompts. Then, clients and other users can utilise these prompts in the future by saving them as presets.

Eligibility Criteria To Become Prompt Engineers

As of right now, becoming a prompt engineer doesn't involve any particular training or education. But, according to the research, these high-paying positions frequently go to those with PhDs in machine learning or ethics or those who have created AI startups.

But again, the question that arises is what skills are they supposed to have? Here are a few:

Good writing and communication skills are also required, as well as knowledge of AI models and their limitations and workings, as the job is all about communicating using the appropriate set of words.

Also, having a basic understanding of natural language processing will be very beneficial. Determining desired outputs from the AI should also be aided by a rudimentary understanding of coding