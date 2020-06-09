Get YouTube Premium membership free for 6 months – Here’s what you need to do

New Delhi: Every time you sit to watch a YouTube video, there are numerous ads which kill your time by popping up before your video starts.

While YouTube offers you Premium membership free for a 30-day trial, you can actually get it for a longer period. For this, you will have to become a Flipkart Plus customer.

Check out how to get the service for free below.

Log on to Flipkart. Enter your Flipkart Plus ID (regular Flipkart ID is not admissible for this)

Select Flipkart Zone and go to the Claim Exclusive Reward section.

Under the Exclusive Reward section, you will see YouTube Premium Reward which will cost you 150 Super Coins.

Choose the offer and you will receive a voucher

You can use this voucher to redeem a free premium subscription of 6 months

Remember, this only works for a new customer who has never used YouTube Premium or its trial before.

On the YouTube Premium Free Subscription, you will be required to enter the voucher code that you received as YouTube Premium Reward in Flipkart.

Click on Try it Free

Voila! You are done

Accepted modes of payment are: All credit cards on Mastercard and Visa network issued by any bank in India; and Debit cards on Mastercard and Visa network issued by ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Citibank and Canara Bank, Flipkart says.

Also, you can cancel the subscription any time before the trial end period.