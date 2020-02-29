Godrej aer introduces Bluetooth-controlled home fragrance

Mumbai: Godrej aer has launched a new, smarter home fragrance product called Godrej aer Smart Matic which uses your mobile phone to spray perfume.

Touted India's first-ever Bluetooth-enabled fragrance diffuser, it is controlled via a companion app that comes with features such as 'smart scheduler', refill alerts, and battery indicator, the official release notes.

Compatible with both iOS and Android, the Godrej aer Smart Matic can be adjusted to spray by minutes, hours, days, or even weeks.

It is priced at INR 799 and provides up to 2,200 sprays.