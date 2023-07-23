Good Bye To Twitter's Blue Bird, Will Replace To 'X' Logo, Elon Musk Reveals

New Delhi: Tech billionaire and Twitter chief, Elon Musk, announced that Twitter will soon bid adieu to all the birds and replace them with the symbol 'X'. The upcoming logo is set to be revealed tonight if everything goes according to plan, and it will go live worldwide starting tomorrow.

Earlier, Musk hinted about the plans after Twitter's acquisition last year. He mentioned that the platform would be transformed into an everything app named 'X'. This new app aims to serve as a digital town square where netizens can come together, interact, and engage with each other.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk did not give further details.