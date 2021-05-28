Good news! Amazon to arrange free COVID-19 health insurance for its sellers in India

Amazon is arranging Covid-19 health insurance cover free of cost for registered sellers on its marketplace through Acko General Insurance.

Amazon.in will fully fund the premium cost for this group insurance policy that will be valid for one year after activation. Sellers with an active listing on Amazon.in between January 1, 2020 and May 1, 2021 can enroll themselves under the group policy to get coverage for Covid-19 hospitalisation and medical expenses up to Rs 50,000.

In addition, the insurance policy will cover domiciliary treatment expenses as prescribed up to the sum insured.

Vice President Manish Tiwary said: "While we sincerely hope that none of the marketplace sellers need to use this, the policy ensures that if they need it, their medical expenses are taken care of through the insurance.

In a press note, Amazon said that the company has engaged with Acko to provide coverage, manage the policy delivery and handle claims and reimbursements and it will open a 30-day enrolment window wherein eligible sellers can enroll themselves by providing basic personal particulars and KYC documents. No medical tests will be required for registration and opt-in.

For each seller account, only one person may be covered under the insurance policy. Once the requisite details are processed, a Unique Health Identification (UHID) number will be issued post-registration to the marketplace sellers by Acko, which they can use to file their claims and reimbursements.

"To claim reimbursement for COVID-19 related hospitalization and treatment expenses, we will set up a mechanism to enable eligible sellers to apply directly to Acko. The claim under the policy will be payable for a seller who is enrolled under the policy and who tests positive for COVID-19 for the first time, after 15 days from the date of issuance of cover. Expenses incurred on co-morbidity in case of COVID-19 hospitalization will be covered under the policy, " the company said.

