topStoriesenglish2633082
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

Good News For Apple Users! WhatsApp Rolling Out Sticker Suggestion Feature On iOS beta

The new feature will also help to save the users' time. The sticker suggestion feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 04:20 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Good News For Apple Users! WhatsApp Rolling Out Sticker Suggestion Feature On iOS beta

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new sticker suggestion feature on iOS beta. Beta users will see a new sticker tray above the keyboard in WhatsApp, reports WABetaInfo.

The tray shows all the stickers related to the emoji entered in the chat bar. Given that the number of installed stickers keeps growing over time, the new sticker suggestion feature will likely be helpful for users. It sometimes might be complicated to search for a particular sticker from a large collection.

The new feature will also help to save the users' time. The sticker suggestion feature is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform was widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS. The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded