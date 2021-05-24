Good news for fans! 'Friends: The Reunion' to stream in India on Zee5: Here’s how to tune in

The wait is finally over. The much-awaited Friends show will be back again after 17 years and it is going to be a single episode with high-profile guest appearances.

On May 27, HBO Max will debut the ‘real-life unscripted’ special episode of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ featuring the original cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, they are excited to bring the show on their platform for the Indian audience, where the sitcom enjoys massive popularity.

"'Friends' is amongst the world's most-watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for fans in India, who can enjoy it from the safety of their home," Kalra said in a statement.

Ben Winston directed the special and executive produced along with "Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The special was delayed multiple times due to the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally set to film in February 2020 but was only able to begin filming in April this year at the iconic comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California.

"Friends: The Reunion" comes from Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions, and Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions.

The show, which first aired in 1994, was a phenomenon during its decade-long run and later achieved cult status through TV reruns and streamers.

