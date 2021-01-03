Good news for gamers! FAU-G to be launched on this date, registration link out - Latest updates here

In a good news for lakhs of mobile gamers in India, the registration link for FAU-G is finally out and FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) has got its new anthem sung by popular Bollywood playback singer Sukhwinder Singh.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who’s the ambassador for the game, released the anthem on Sunday on Instagram. In his post, Akhsya mentioned about the new game and said that FAU-G is a tribute to the ‘fearless and united guards’ at the border protecting our country from any possible attack. “FAU-G Anthem. Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border…these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem. Pre-register now,” he wrote.

It is to be noted that FAU-G was initially scheduled to launch by December but the Instagram post of Akshay Kumar showed that the game will now release in India on January 26. Akshay shared the registration link and asked the gamers to pre-register for the game.

According to reports, FAU-G is based on Galwan Valley face-off that took place in 2020 between Indian and China’s armies near Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. FAU-G is an action game and not a battle royale like PUBG.

FAU-G is created by NCore Games and it would not be wrong to say that it is one of the most anticipated games this year. The new game is also associated with Akshay’s another initiative Bharat Ke Veer which is a fundraiser for the families of the martyred soldiers.