हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sony

Good news for gamers! PlayStation 5 will be up for sale in India on THIS date

It’s only the second time that the PlayStation 5 will be up for sale in India. 

Good news for gamers! PlayStation 5 will be up for sale in India on THIS date

Sony has finally revealed that the company will start taking pre-orders for PlayStation 5 on May 17 from noon onwards. The news is a major respite for lakhs of gamers across the country who have been waiting for the arrival of the popular gaming console since it first went out of stock earlier in 2021. 

It’s only the second time that the PlayStation 5 will be up for sale in India. The next-gen console was first launched in India in January 2021 after it was rolled out globally in November 2020. 

Where to buy Sony PlayStation 5 in India? 

Sony has listed all PlayStation 5 on all major online platforms, including its official website, Flipkart, SpopAtSC.com and Amazon India. 

When will PlayStation5 Digital Edition release? 

On the official website, Sony has listed PS5 Digital Edition as “coming soon”, which means that the company will be launching the console in India for the first time. However, at the moment, it appears that the console will be exclusively sold by ShopAtSC.com.  

It is expected that Sony would start taking pre-orders for the PS5 Digital Edition on May 17 alongside the PlayStation 5 that comes with a storage device attached to it. According to IGN India, Sony could start shipping the consoles from May 24 onwards. Since many states are under complete lockdown in India, shipping may get further delayed. 

Price of PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition in India

PS5 Digital Edition is likely to retail at Rs 39,99 on the official Sony website while the  PlayStation 5 is expected to cost Rs 49,990 in India.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SonyPlayStation 5PS5
Next
Story

COVID-19 alert! Beware of THESE fake CoWin vaccine apps, warns government

Must Watch

PT19M48S

DNA: 'Extremely pathetic' condition of villages due to Coronavirus