Good news for gamers! PlayStation 5 will be up for sale in India on THIS date

Sony has finally revealed that the company will start taking pre-orders for PlayStation 5 on May 17 from noon onwards. The news is a major respite for lakhs of gamers across the country who have been waiting for the arrival of the popular gaming console since it first went out of stock earlier in 2021.

It’s only the second time that the PlayStation 5 will be up for sale in India. The next-gen console was first launched in India in January 2021 after it was rolled out globally in November 2020.

Where to buy Sony PlayStation 5 in India?

Sony has listed all PlayStation 5 on all major online platforms, including its official website, Flipkart, SpopAtSC.com and Amazon India.

When will PlayStation5 Digital Edition release?

On the official website, Sony has listed PS5 Digital Edition as “coming soon”, which means that the company will be launching the console in India for the first time. However, at the moment, it appears that the console will be exclusively sold by ShopAtSC.com.

It is expected that Sony would start taking pre-orders for the PS5 Digital Edition on May 17 alongside the PlayStation 5 that comes with a storage device attached to it. According to IGN India, Sony could start shipping the consoles from May 24 onwards. Since many states are under complete lockdown in India, shipping may get further delayed.

Price of PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition in India

PS5 Digital Edition is likely to retail at Rs 39,99 on the official Sony website while the PlayStation 5 is expected to cost Rs 49,990 in India.