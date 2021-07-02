Good news for players! Battlegrounds Mobile India finally released on Android

Battlegrounds Mobile India has finally seen the light of the day with much fanfare in India. Touted to be an alternative to PUBG Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India has got early access before and now the game has been officially launched and it can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Even Krafton showed gratitude for in-game awards as more than 10 million players have now downloaded the game.

However, the game is available to download for Android users as there is no word on the iOS release. If a player has not done pre-registrations before, he/she can go to the Google Play Store and download the complete game. Those who have registered before will be just asked to update the game from the Google Play Store.

If someone observes that they are unable to update the game via the Google Play Store, just go to the store from your desktop browser and check the ‘Install' option there. After clicking on it, you will get to see this update by further downloading the important files.

Announced in the month of May, Battlegrounds Mobile India is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from Krafton, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one. Featuring diverse maps with different terrains on a virtual setting, the game utilizes the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone, Krafton says.

Live TV

#mute