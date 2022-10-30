Good news for WhatsApp users! You can download PAN card, driver's license, marksheet & RC among others; here's HOW

New Delhi: Be it office or home, WhatsApp has become crucial everywhere. WhatsApp is making tremendous changes for tech-savvy users. As a result, using WhatsApp for more than simply texting and calling is possible now. There is a way to access crucial personal documents via WhatsApp without having to go to any government offices. MyGov offers a WhatsApp chatbot-based service that utilises Digilocker to gain access to crucial government papers.

Although the Digilocker project was introduced earlier this year, many users are still not aware of the services. Users will also quickly and easily have access to all the papers they require at the same time. All you have to do is open the WhatsApp chatbot for the MyGov Helpdesk.

You must authenticate the account in order to access WhatsApp's Digilocker features. After that, you can use WhatsApp to download documents like your PAN card, driver's licence, and vehicle registration certificate, among others. A number of services will be available through the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp to assist citizens.

Here is the list of documents you can download from Digilocker on WhatsApp:

- Class X Marksheet

- Class XII Marksheet

- CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

- PAN card

- Driving License

- Insurance Policy – Two Wheeler



- Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)



- Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-life available on Digilocker)

How you can download the aforementioned documents from WhatsApp via Digilocker:

- Create a Digilocker account.

- Open your WhatsApp.

- On WhatsApp, Send ‘Hi’ or ‘Digilocker’ to 9013151515.

- You will get the welcome message that reads, “Welcome to DigiLocker Services to download/issue your documents.”

- Submit your Digilocker account details.

- Submit your Aadhar card number.

- Fill up the OTP.

- Click on the submit button.

Now, you can download your documents from Digilocker.