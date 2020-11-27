Good News! PUBG Mobile India likely to be officially released by this date; here's everything you want to know

NEW DELHI: The long wait of millions of PUBG fans in India may come to an end as the latest reports suggest the PUBG Mobile India may officially be released in December first week itself. And the Indian version of the mobile game will be released with the approval of the govt.

The development comes after the central government on Tuesday approved the official registration of the mobile game in India. Finally, PUBG Mobile India is now registered and a legitimate company in India as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved PUBG India Private Limited. The company has already been listed on the ministry’s website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN) and registered office is in Bengaluru.

The PUBG Corporation that owns PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile India, and PUBG Mobile Lite titles has set up its Indian subsidiary before launching its game soon.

On the day of the registration, the company had said that it will erect an Indian subsidiary, into which an investment of as large as $100 million (roughly Rs 739.72 crore) would go into.

As per updates, the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile India will be initially available only for users on the Android platform. The game might likely release a few days later for their iOS counterparts as well.

At this moment, the PUBG Mobile India website is currently featured on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube links and says ‘Coming Soon.’

The directors of the Indian company are Kumar Krishnan Iyer and Hyunil Sohn. Incorporated on November 21, 2020 in Karnataka, the company has paid up capital of Rs 5 lakh and authorised capital of Rs. 15 lakh as subsidiary of foreign company.

As the company has been approved the government, the comeback of PUBG Mobile India is confirmed. Like other companies, PUBG Mobile India can operate its India office and start their operations.

