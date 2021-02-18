Good news! Reliance Jio gives attractive cashback offers: Avail up to Rs 1,000 off through these apps

Reliance Jio has come up with some of the most exciting offers for its customers. Started from February 16, the new recharge offer can be availed till February 28, 2021. Under this offer, users can get attractive cashbacks and rewards on recharging and the rewards can go up to Rs 100 cashback and up to Rs 1,000 rewards are also available on the recharge of Jio.

Paytm

The new offer can be availed through using Paytm, where a user can get a cashback of Rs 100 which is for the first, second, and third recharge for new customers of Jio. Also, old customers will be able to get rewards up to Rs 1,000 and to get this offer, a user will be asked to recharge at least Rs 48 from Paytm and then he will be rewarded with coupons which can be used in shopping, etc.

PhonePe

If a new Jio customer recharges with PhonePe, he will get a cashback of up to Rs 140 and a scratch and win a reward of Rs 260. Also, the cashback of Rs 140 will be available in two parts where it will be a cashback of Rs 80 on the first recharge and Rs 60-60 on the second and third recharge.

Similarly, the old or existing customers will get a cashback of up to Rs 120 on the first recharge, and this offer is only available for recharging with UPI ID. To avail this offer of PhonePe, you will have to recharge at least Rs 125.

Amazon

The Jio offer with Amazon brings in a reward of Rs 125, which is applicable to both new and old customers and the reward point can be used in Amazon shopping.

Mobikwik

Mobikwik’s first offer includes a 5% cashback on UPI recharge of Rs 149 or more and it has a maximum cashback of Rs 50. The New customers will be required to enter the code ‘NJIO50’ to get the offer, whereas the existing customers can get a cashback of up to 50 percent (maximum Rs 100) with the ‘JIO50P’ code.

Freecharge

Freecharge is providing Rs 30 cashback to new Jio users and Rs 20 cashback to existing users with codes of ‘JIO30’ and ‘JIO20’ respectively.