Google

Google adds new right click options to Gmail

The new additions come with options to search for all emails from the same sender or with the same subjects at once.

Google adds new right click options to Gmail

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has revamped Gmail by adding options like easy label adding, moving, muting and snooze emails to the right-click context menu.

The options would enable users to reply to or forward an email directly from a message while opening multiple emails in multiple new windows, Google wrote in a G Suite blog post on Monday.

Google said that the users will use these new options directly from a message, in their inbox such as reply to, or forward, an email in one click from the main page; search for all emails from a sender; search for all emails with the same subject (if conversation view is turned off); open multiple emails in multiple new windows at the same time and easily add a label or move an email.

The feature will be "On" by default and it is being made available to users on all G Suite editions, the post said.

Google has already started rolling out the update to G Suite users with Rapid Release domains. For the other users, the feature's scheduled release is on February 22.

