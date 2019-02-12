Google adds new right click options to Gmail

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has revamped Gmail by adding options like easy label adding, moving, muting and snooze emails to the right-click context menu.

The options would enable users to reply to or forward an email directly from a message while opening multiple emails in multiple new windows, Google wrote in a G Suite blog post on Monday.

Google said that the users will use these new options directly from a message, in their inbox such as reply to, or forward, an email in one click from the main page; search for all emails from a sender; search for all emails with the same subject (if conversation view is turned off); open multiple emails in multiple new windows at the same time and easily add a label or move an email.

The feature will be "On" by default and it is being made available to users on all G Suite editions, the post said.

Google has already started rolling out the update to G Suite users with Rapid Release domains. For the other users, the feature's scheduled release is on February 22.