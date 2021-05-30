Google alert! Free unlimited ‘Photos’ storage ending June 1, here’s how to download all your photos at once

Unlimited free cloud storage on Google Photos is all set to end from June 1. Google last year announced that it is now monetising the Photos drive, and will charge users a nominal fee for using the cloud storage service.

With new rules coming to effect from Tuesday (June 1), many users are afraid that they may lose access to photos and videos that were safely stored until now on Google Photos.

Users who have stored less than 15 GB of media content on Google Photos can sit back and relax. Those users who have stored more than 15 GB of media content are now worried about losing their data, and have started downloading the photos and videos from Gooogle Photos.

However, there are several ways to do so. Here’s how you can also follow a few simple steps to download your photos and video from Google Photos to your personal computer or laptop or your smartphone:

1. Downloading one file at a time

One of the easiest ways to download your photos is to download them one by one. The process, however, takes a lot of time if you have a lot of media content stored in your Google Photos cloud storage.

1. Open photos.google.com or Photos app on your smartphone

2. Log in to your Google account

3. Select an image

4. Tap the three-dot menu on the top right corner

5. Tap on the download button

2. Downloading multiple images at once



You can select multiple photos and videos stored in your Photos storage to download them at once. After logging in to your account, follow these steps:

1. Select multiple files

2. Click on the download button

3. Since the file is download as a single Zip, you’ll have to uncompress the file

3. Download albums at once

You can download all photos stored in an album at once. For this, you need to follow these steps after logging into your Google Photos account.

1. Go to the ‘Albums’ tab

2. Click on ‘View all albums’

3. Tap on the three-dot menu

4. Select the ‘download all’ option

5. Unzip the zip file to access your Photos and videos

4. Download all photos at once using Google Takeout

You can use the Google Takeout tool to export all kinds of data stored on Google apps. Follow these steps to download all your photos at once using the Google Takeout tool:



1. Go to ‘takeout.google.com’ and log in to your Google account.

2. Select the ‘Create a New Export’ option.

3. Select download photos only from the options and carefully deselect all the other options.

4. Select Ok and then ‘Next Step’.

5. Now select the delivery option to get your photos delivered to via email or transfer to other cloud platforms.