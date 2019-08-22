Android Q is now Android 10, announces Google

Google on Thursday announced that the next release of its mobile operating system Android will simply use the version number and be called Android 10. It was previously scheduled to be called Android Q. But the technology company will now ditch the dessert names that have been a part of its system for years.

Android Q will be called #Android10. As a global operating system, it’s important that the release names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world. Learn more: https://t.co/VKBcoSBGLt pic.twitter.com/Ek7izFEnuq — Android (@Android) August 22, 2019

Taking to a blog post, Vice President of Product Management for Android, Sameer Samat, wrote, "As a global operating system, it’s important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world. So, this next release of Android will simply use the version number and be called Android 10. We think this change helps make release names simpler and more intuitive for our global community. And while there were many tempting “Q” desserts out there, we think that at version 10 and 2.5 billion active devices, it was time to make this change."

In another step, Google is upgrading its Android logo with a "more modern, accessible look".

The company has also changed the logo from green to black. "It’s a small change, but we found the green was hard to read, especially for people with visual impairments," said the post.

The date of the changes was not mentioned but the blog post said that Google will "start using the updated logo in the coming weeks with the final release of Android 10".

Google has been naming its new versions of Android after something sweet like Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, Oreo, and Pie.