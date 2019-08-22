close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Google

Android Q is now Android 10, announces Google

aking to a blog post, Vice President of Product Management for Android, Sameer Samat, wrote, "As a global operating system, it’s important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world. So, this next release of Android will simply use the version number and be called Android 10."

Android Q is now Android 10, announces Google

Google on Thursday announced that the next release of its mobile operating system Android will simply use the version number and be called Android 10. It was previously scheduled to be called Android Q. But the technology company will now ditch the dessert names that have been a part of its system for years.

Taking to a blog post, Vice President of Product Management for Android, Sameer Samat, wrote, "As a global operating system, it’s important that these names are clear and relatable for everyone in the world. So, this next release of Android will simply use the version number and be called Android 10. We think this change helps make release names simpler and more intuitive for our global community. And while there were many tempting “Q” desserts out there, we think that at version 10 and 2.5 billion active devices, it was time to make this change."

In another step, Google is upgrading its Android logo with a "more modern, accessible look".

The company has also changed the logo from green to black. "It’s a small change, but we found the green was hard to read, especially for people with visual impairments," said the post.

The date of the changes was not mentioned but the blog post said that Google will "start using the updated logo in the coming weeks with the final release of Android 10".

Google has been naming its new versions of Android after something sweet like Cupcake, Donut, Eclair, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat, Oreo, and Pie.

Tags:
GoogleAndroid 10Android Q
Next
Story

Apple files several unreleased devices in Eurasian Database

Must Watch

PT5M49S

DNA: ZEE NEWS ground report from Jammu & Kashmir's Tral