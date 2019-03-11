Google Assistant's 'Continued Conversations' feature reaching Smart Displays

San Francisco: Google is rolling out support for the "Continued Conversation" feature on Smart Displays to allow users to a natural back-and-forth conversation with the Google Assistant instead of having to repeat the "Hey Google" command every time.

"After you initially trigger the Assistant with a request, the Assistant will stay active for long enough to respond to follow up questions. The feature is part of the Settings menu under Preferences," Bibo Xu, Product Manager, Google Assistant wrote in a blog-post on Friday.

The feature was first rolled out for only audio to Google Home, Home Mini and Home Max products.

It is currently only available in English across Smart Displays from Google, Lenovo, JBL and LG.

Apart from this, the search-engine giant has also made several features available on its Smart Displays including "Interpreter Mode" and single dashboard control to control devices connected via Assistant,

Support for managing multi-room audio, sharing photos from Live Albums with Google Photos and playing games has also been added to the Smart Display devices.