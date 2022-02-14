हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Google Assistant's Guest Mode to support more languages, including Hindi

Incognito-style feature for Google Assistant called Guest Mode is adding support for Danish, Indonesian, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Brazil), Swedish, Thai, Mandarin (Taiwan) and Hindi in the coming month, reports Android Central.

San Francisco: Tech giant Google has announced that Guest Mode on Google Assistant will be available in nine additional languages in the coming months, including Hindi.

Currently, the feature's language support is limited to English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese and Korean.

When turned on, Guest Mode will not remember Assistant activities on the best smart displays such as the Nest Hub (2nd Gen).

It will also exclude personal information from searches, which comes in handy if other people are trying to access your smart home device.

Google unveiled the incognito-style feature for Google Assistant last year. It prevents interactions on Nest speakers and displays from being saved.

In addition to language expansion, Google announced a few other updates focused on online safety.

Starting next month, the search giant will allow users to switch on its account-level enhanced safe browsing feature, which helps combat web-based threats against your account.

This new toggle will soon start showing up in your account settings or when you perform a security checkup.

