Google brings Assistant Ambient Mode for phones, tablets

New Delhi: Smart engine giant Google has launched the Assistant Ambient Mode for Android phones and tablets at IFA 2019 Berlin.

“Google Assistant's Ambient Mode is a new visual overview that makes it easier to see notifications and reminders, start a playlist and control smart home devices on the lockscreen of your device. When you’re done, your screen will turn into a personal digital photo frame linked to your Google Photos account to add another personal touch,” Chris Turkstra, Product Management Director, Google Assistant wrote in a blog post.

Ambient Mode will be available on the upcoming Lenovo Smart Tab M8 HD and Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Nokia 7.2 and 6.2, Google said.

“The Assistant already works with popular messaging services to help you read and send messages. Now you can make hands-free audio and video calls with the Assistant starting in the WhatsApp Android app,” Google added.

The Assistant now available in more than 30 languages and 80 countries.